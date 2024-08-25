VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.78

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 311786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Quarry LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $43,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

