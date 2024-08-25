Victoria (Vicky) Binns Purchases 3,700 Shares of Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Stock

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) insider Victoria (Vicky) Binns bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.95 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of A$40,518.70 ($27,377.50).

Sims Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.61.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

