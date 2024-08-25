Victoria (Vicky) Binns Purchases 3,700 Shares of Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Stock

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) insider Victoria (Vicky) Binns bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.95 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of A$40,518.70 ($27,377.50).
Sims Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.61.
About Sims
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sims
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.