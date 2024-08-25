Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $53.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.13.
A number of research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
NASDAQ VCTR opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. Victory Capital has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $54.94.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.
