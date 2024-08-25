Vicus Capital Purchases 3,846 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vicus Capital grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,839,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $452.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.68.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

