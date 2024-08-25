Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Sells $397,404.00 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) Director J Matthew Singleton sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $397,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J Matthew Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, J Matthew Singleton sold 16,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $995,520.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

VKTX opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,820 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,380,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 525,296 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $78,586,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

