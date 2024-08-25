Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $594.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,945 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 356,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 6.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 154,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

