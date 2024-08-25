Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 164,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 417,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

