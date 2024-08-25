Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $129.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $100.90 on Thursday. Visteon has a one year low of $95.40 and a one year high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Visteon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

