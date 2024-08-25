Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $87.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Vistra alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,511 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,779,000 after buying an additional 2,910,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after buying an additional 1,754,223 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vistra by 115.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,758,000 after buying an additional 1,356,488 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.