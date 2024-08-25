Vladimir Novachki Sells 7,801 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $177,082.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at $844,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DJT opened at $22.81 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $79.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.85.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
