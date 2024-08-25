Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Trading Down 4.4%

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 212,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 83,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Volatus Aerospace Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Volatus Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 167.56% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of C$6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.30 million.

Volatus Aerospace Company Profile

Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.

