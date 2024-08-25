WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.95

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 57142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WAFD shares. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

WaFd Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WaFd during the fourth quarter worth about $15,363,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in WaFd by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,274,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,430,000 after buying an additional 305,942 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in WaFd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd by 113.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 144,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in WaFd by 113.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 261,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 139,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

