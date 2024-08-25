Waldencast (WALD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect Waldencast to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waldencast Price Performance

WALD opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WALD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Articles

