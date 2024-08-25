Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walker Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

