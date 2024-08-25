Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) was up 11.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 273,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,314,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Stock Up 11.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $120,628.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at $633,790.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,095,000 after acquiring an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,672 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 149.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 44.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 481,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1,013.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.