Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) was up 11.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 273,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,314,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.
In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $120,628.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at $633,790.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,095,000 after acquiring an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,672 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 149.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 44.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 481,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1,013.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
