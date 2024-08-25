Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

