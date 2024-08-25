Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.00

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 4883403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.40 ($0.40).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
In other Watkin Jones news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 157,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £50,240 ($65,280.67). 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.
