Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 556,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $485.63 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.58 and a 52 week high of $520.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.45.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Watsco

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.