Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 400 shares.The stock last traded at $475.00 and had previously closed at $458.55.
Watsco Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $464.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter.
Watsco Dividend Announcement
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
