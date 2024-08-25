Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,419 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Compass Point raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

