Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bunge Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after acquiring an additional 578,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 33.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,909,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,743,000 after purchasing an additional 478,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,092,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 702,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

