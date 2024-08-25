Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,555 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,034 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,815 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $63,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in UiPath by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 67,040 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

UiPath Stock Up 2.9 %

UiPath stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.53 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. Equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.