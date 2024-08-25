Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 57.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $326.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $229.57 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.38.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

