Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

BATS:PTMC opened at $36.74 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $417.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

