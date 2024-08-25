Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $227,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,623,000 after acquiring an additional 316,649 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after acquiring an additional 289,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,361,000 after acquiring an additional 246,364 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.93.

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $223.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.08 and a 200 day moving average of $183.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

