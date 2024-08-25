Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at $50,323,381.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,665,695. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.85. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $94.49.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

