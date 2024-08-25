Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 525 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.