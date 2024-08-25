Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,738 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCW. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 136,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 65,755 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,578,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.