Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of SEA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,167 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $83.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,663.80 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.