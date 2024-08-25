Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

