Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 470.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

