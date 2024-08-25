Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,864,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,481,000 after purchasing an additional 429,421 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 164.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 453,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 282,197 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 230,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

