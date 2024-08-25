Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $854,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 59.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.0 %

ALE stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.7005 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

