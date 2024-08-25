Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 13.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 117,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.57 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 51.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

