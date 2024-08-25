Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 267,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 274,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

