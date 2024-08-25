Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 60.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,259 shares of company stock worth $3,464,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $144.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $145.10.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

