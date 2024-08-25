Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Oddity Tech by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Oddity Tech by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Oddity Tech by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Oddity Tech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 436,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
Oddity Tech Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Oddity Tech stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.70.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
