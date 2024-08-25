Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,578.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 168,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 158,144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 4,017.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 126,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,758 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,796.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 567,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Perrigo Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:PRGO opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $38.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -417.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.