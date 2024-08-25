Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Lumentum by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27, a PEG ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.