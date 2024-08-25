Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,085,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,205,000 after purchasing an additional 470,076 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,075,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,260,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $121.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.27, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average of $119.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 485.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

