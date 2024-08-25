Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Morningstar by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Morningstar by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Morningstar by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Up 1.1 %

MORN stock opened at $313.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.35 and its 200-day moving average is $299.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.02 and a twelve month high of $330.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MORN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 236 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total transaction of $70,009.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,668,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,807,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.12, for a total transaction of $1,937,953.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,574,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,577,548.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 236 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total transaction of $70,009.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,668,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,807,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,569,007. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.