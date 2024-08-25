Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $436,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $24.84 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

