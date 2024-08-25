Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 90.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $180.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at $740,108,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,265 shares of company stock worth $32,066,359. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

