Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $454,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,114.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 4.4 %

SSD opened at $186.29 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.39.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

