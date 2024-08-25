Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $1,818,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 68,347 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

UAUG opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

