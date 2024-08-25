Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $459,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 86,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of IGF opened at $52.19 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

