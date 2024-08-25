Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $465,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULV opened at $40.14 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

