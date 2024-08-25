Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 133.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHP. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

