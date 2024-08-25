Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 223.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 641.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

