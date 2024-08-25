Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE MDU opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MDU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

